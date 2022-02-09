Carson Fassett Earns Dean’s List Honors February 9, 2022 at 8:55 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFriendship Student Makes Dean’s ListWalby on Lasell Dean’s ListColomb on USM Dean’s ListLocal Student Makes Lasell Dean’s ListLasell University Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!