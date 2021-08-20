Central Lincoln County YMCA Back to School Bash a Success August 20, 2021 at 10:57 am Central Lincoln County YMCAYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘Back to School Bash’ a SuccessCLC Y Thanks Community Partners for Back to School BashEdgecomb Eddy School NewsY’s First Back to School Bash a SuccessHome-Schoolers Bring Science Outdoors at DRA Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!