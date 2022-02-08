Chalmers Makes Dean’s List February 8, 2022 at 9:40 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCalum Phillips on Champlain College Dean’s ListFerrero on Champlain Dean’s ListJefferson Student Makes Dean’s ListLocal Students on Champlain Dean’s ListPennock on Union Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!