CTL Middle School Open House Jan. 11 Submitted article December 14, 2022 at 10:54 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOpen House at the Center for Teaching and LearningOpen House at Center for Teaching and Learning April 3CTL Welcomes Interns from U.S. and IndiaLincoln Academy Student Open House Nov. 2LA to Host Eighth Grade Family Night Nov. 2 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!