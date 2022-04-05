CTL Students Win Poetry Awards April 5, 2022 at 4:39 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCTL Students Win Poetry AwardsCTL Students Place in Poetry ContestLocal Students Win Poetry AwardsLanigan Makes JMU Dean’s ListCTL Students Win Writing Awards Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!