CTL Teacher, Students Present at Climate Change Institute May 20, 2021 at 12:01 pm The Center for Teaching and LearningYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWalpole Resident Caleb Mullen Back after Hong Kong Research ProjectCTL Welcomes Interns from U.S. and IndiaKelsey Howard Graduates from RITEdgecomb Eddy School NewsMaxmin Visits LA Government Class Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!