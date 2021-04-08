Damariscotta Montessori School Announces Next Head of School April 8, 2021 at 9:33 am Damariscotta Montessori SchoolYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Montessori Holding ConferencesMontessori Teachers Begin Supporting Families at HomeDamariscotta Montessori Celebrates Graduation Montessori Students Have ‘Night at the Museum’ ExperienceTai Kwon Do at Wiscasset Elementary Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!