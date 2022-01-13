Damariscotta Student Achieves Academic Honors January 13, 2022 at 10:24 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Student on Dean’s ListDamariscotta Student on Dean’s ListDeveau Named To Troy U. Provost’s ListMadeline Burton on Assumption Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!