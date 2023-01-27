Damariscotta Students Earn Academic Honors Submitted article January 27, 2023 at 11:49 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Student Achieves Academic HonorsDavison Named to Dean’s ListWaldoboro Students Earn Grove City College HonorsLocal Students Named to University of New Hampshire’s Dean’s ListDeveau Named To Troy U. Provost’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!