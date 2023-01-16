Davison Named to Dean’s List Submitted article January 16, 2023 at 2:50 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBoothbay Harbor Student Makes Dean’s ListMarissa Jordan on Stonehill Dean’s ListDomeyer on Dean’s ListJefferson Student Makes Dean’s ListEdgecomb Student Earns Academic Recognition Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!