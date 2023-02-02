Dresden Student Named to University of Rhode Island Dean’s List Submitted article February 2, 2023 at 1:20 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Students on URI Dean’s ListEast Boothbay Student Makes Dean’s ListBoothbay Student on University Of Rhode Island Dean’s ListURI Students Named to Spring 2019 Dean’s ListTwo County Residents on URI Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!