Edgecomb Eddy School Garden Club Cultivates Learning June 9, 2022 at 1:55 pm Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb Eddy School NewsMasks Optional at Jefferson Village SchoolJVS Names Interim PrincipalNCS Pre-K Program Plans DelayedPublic Comments at JVS Support Mask Optional Policy Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!