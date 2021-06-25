Endicott College Dean’s List June 25, 2021 at 12:09 pm Endicott CollegeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEndicott College Announces Local Student to Dean’s ListEdgecomb Eddy School NewsMcClure Named to Colby-Sawyer Dean’s ListMcClure on Colby-Sawyer Dean’s ListMcclure on Colby-Sawyer Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!