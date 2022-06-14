Erskine Academy Presents Renaissance Awards Submitted article June 14, 2022 at 4:02 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesErskine Academy Announces Top SeniorsErskine Academy Gives Renaissance AwardsErskine Academy Gives Renaissance AwardsErskine Academy Gives Renaissance AwardsErskine Academy Trimester Awards Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!