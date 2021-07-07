Exotic Animals Visit Damariscotta Montessori School July 7, 2021 at 2:51 pm Damariscotta Montessori SchoolYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb Eddy School NewsStudents Begin Montessori Grammar CurriculumDamariscotta Montessori Preschool Open HouseOpen House at Damariscotta Montessori SchoolDamariscotta Montessori School Open House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!