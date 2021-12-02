First-Quarter Honor Roll for Medomak Valley December 2, 2021 at 10:11 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMVHS Third-Quarter Honor RollMVHS Second-Quarter Honor RollMVHS Fourth-Quarter Honor RollMedomak Middle School Second Trimester Honor RollMedomak Middle School’s Third Trimester Honor Roll Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!