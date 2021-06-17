Graduates from Plymouth State June 17, 2021 at 9:40 am Plymouth State UniversityYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLaBrecque Graduates QuinnipiacSouthport Student Graduates UniversityDimauro Earns Associate DegreeSmith Graduates Gettysburg CollegeQuinnipiac University Graduate Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!