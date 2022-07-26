Graduates Law School Submitted article July 26, 2022 at 11:38 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFourre Selected for Coastal Healthcare Alliance CEO PositionRound Pond Author Wrangles With AmazonJusTme Brings Mindfulness and Hip-Hop to BCSCall for Nominations for the Second Annual William Irving Smith ScholarshipEdgecomb Eddy School News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!