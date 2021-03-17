GSB Athletic Director Steps Down March 17, 2021 at 10:27 am Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGSB Receives $500 Grant from Mr. Mike’sGSB Shifts to Five Days of In-Person InstructionMost GSB Students Back at School Four Days a WeekGSB Sticks With Four-Day ScheduleGSB Outlines Goals for School Year Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!