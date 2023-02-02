GSB Math Students Compete at Regional Competition Submitted article February 2, 2023 at 1:17 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson Village SchoolGSB Mathcounts Team Places First in Chapter MeetEdgecomb Eddy School NewsWiscasset Elementary Fifth-Graders Attend Portland Ovations Performance66 Years and Counting Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!