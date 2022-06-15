Hunold Presented with Two School Awards Submitted article June 15, 2022 at 10:25 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMcClure Inducted into Nursing Honor SocietyErskine Academy Honor Society Member Wins National ScholarshipLocal Community College Student Named to All-Maine Academic Team Nobleboro Historical Society Announces Scholarship WinnersApply for Newcastle Historical Society scholarship Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!