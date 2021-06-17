Husson Spring 2021 President’s List June 17, 2021 at 8:57 am Husson UniversityYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHusson University President’s ListHusson University President’s ListHusson University President’s ListHusson Announces Fall 2019 Honors ListLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical Center Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!