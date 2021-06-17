Husson University Dean’s List June 17, 2021 at 8:56 am Husson UniversityYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHusson University Announces Dean’s ListHusson University Dean’s ListLocal Students on Husson Dean’s ListHusson University Announces Spring Dean’s ListHusson University Announces Fall Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!