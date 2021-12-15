Jefferson Grapples with Masking for Winter Sports, Activities December 15, 2021 at 4:09 pm Emily HayesYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNCS Adjusts COVID ProtocolRSU 40 Drops Vaccine Requirement for WrestlingNobleboro Central School Prepares for a New School YearMasks Optional at Jefferson Village SchoolRSU 40 Approves Winter Sports Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!