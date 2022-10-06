Jefferson School Committee Talks Staff Vacancies, Approves New Ed Tech Position October 6, 2022 at 3:54 pm Elizabeth WalztoniYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRSU Increases Sub Pay for Ed Techs, Bus DriversJefferson Faces Unanticipated Secondary Student BumpJVS Focuses on New Approaches to Improve Student LearningLong-Time GSB Teacher Next JVS PrincipalAdministrative Changes Going Smoothly at AOS 93 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!