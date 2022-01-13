Jefferson Student Named to Dean’s List January 13, 2022 at 10:39 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNobleboro Student on President’s ListPinkham-Souza Makes Dean’s ListPinkham on USM Dean’s ListBertin on Plymouth Dean’s ListSoucy Named to SNHU President’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!