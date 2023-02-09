Journalism Scholarships Available Submitted article February 9, 2023 at 1:28 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJournalism Scholarships Available for Maine StudentsJournalism Scholarships Available for Maine StudentsJournalism Scholarship Awarded to Local StudentJournalism Scholarships Available for Maine StudentsJournalism Scholarships Available for Maine Students Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!