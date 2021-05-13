JVS Announces Students of the Month May 13, 2021 at 11:32 am Jefferson Village SchoolYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Middle High School Honor RollWiscasset Middle High School Honor RollWMHS Fourth-Quarter Honor RollMiddle School Honor Roll at Wiscasset Middle High SchoolWiscasset Middle High School Honor Roll Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!