JVS Announces Students of the Month June 3, 2021 at 12:53 pm Jefferson Village SchoolYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical CenterJVS Announces Students of the MonthJefferson Village School Students of the MonthEdgecomb Eddy School NewsJVS Sixth Grader Wins County Spelling Bee Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!