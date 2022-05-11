JVS Honors April Students of the Month May 11, 2022 at 9:23 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJVS Announces Students of the MonthJVS Second-Trimester Honor RollJefferson Village School Honor RollEdgecomb Eddy School NewsWiscasset Middle High School Second-Quarter Honor Roll Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!