JVS Struggles with Raising Pay for Substitute Teachers January 12, 2022 at 3:35 pm Emily HayesYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRSU 40 Increases Wage Range for Substitutes, Ed TechsNCS Adjusts COVID ProtocolLong-Time GSB Teacher Next JVS PrincipalAdministrative Changes Going Smoothly at AOS 93AOS 93 Towns to Vote on District Budget Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!