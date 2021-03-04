JVS to Hire Interventionist Teacher March 4, 2021 at 2:31 pm Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson School Committee Discusses Principal’s Maternity LeaveJVS Names Interim PrincipalAOS 93 Picks JVS Principal as Assistant SuperintendentNobleboro School Committee Reviews 2021-2022 BudgetSouth Bristol Sets Date for Return to In-Person Instruction Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!