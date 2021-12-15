LA Biology Classes Break World Record for Longest DNA Model December 15, 2021 at 9:20 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Groups Take International TripsLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical CenterLA Delays Return to Hybrid ModelLA Model United Nations at UConn ConferenceBristol Beacon Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!