LA Financial Aid Night Sept. 21 September 17, 2021 at 2:00 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Financial Aid Night is May 29LA Financial Aid Night is June 6Upward Bound Information SessionLincoln Academy’s College Information NightLincoln Academy to Host Virtual Open House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!