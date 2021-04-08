LA Grad Named Principal of the Year April 8, 2021 at 10:01 am Maine Department of EducationYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHodgdon Receives Awards from UNELA Debate Team Honored with 100 Club MembershipLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical CenterLocal Students Graduate from UVMPoland Accepted to Graduate School Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!