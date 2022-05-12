LA Graduation Back on Campus May 12, 2022 at 4:48 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical CenterLA Class of 2018 Graduates Outside, Despite Threat of RainLA to Host Eighth Grade and Prospective Student Open HouseLincoln Academy to Host 8th Grade Family NightLA to Host Eighth Grade Family Night Nov. 2 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!