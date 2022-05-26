LA Presents Junior Book Awards Submitted article May 26, 2022 at 1:39 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Inducts 31 Students into National Honor SocietyLA Musicians Attend In-Person District Honors FestivalLincoln Academy Third-Trimester Honor RollWiscasset Middle School Honor RollLA Students Tour Rising Tide Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!