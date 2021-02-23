LA Senior Selected for United States Senate Youth Program February 23, 2021 at 12:15 pm Lincoln AcademyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical CenterCamden Conference 2019Students, Senator to be Honored at Inclusion CeremonyLincoln Academy Debaters Qualify for National CompetitionNobleboro Central Prepares for Battle of the Books Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!