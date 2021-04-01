LA to Host College Admissions Panel April 1, 2021 at 12:22 pm Lincoln AcademyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSophomore and Junior Family Night at LASophomore-Junior Family Night at LASophomore-Junior Family Night at LARecent LA Graduates Participate In College PanelLA’s Sophomore-Junior Family Night is April 4 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!