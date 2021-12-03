LA Volunteers Prepare Thanksgiving Baskets at Ecumenical Food Pantry December 3, 2021 at 8:38 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Students Volunteer Over ThanksgivingLA Students Donate Thanksgiving Baskets to Food PantryLA Juniors Donate to PantryLA Class of 2022 Gives Thanksgiving Baskets to Food PantryEcumenical Food Pantry Inviting Thanksgiving Donations Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!