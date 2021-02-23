LA Winter Carnival Adapts Tradition February 23, 2021 at 1:31 pm Lincoln AcademyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Celebrates Winter Fun, Class Rivalries during Winter CarnivalLA’s Winter Carnival Helps Shake the Winter BluesLA’s IDEAL Program Offers New Opportunities for Alt-EdLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical CenterLA Class of 2018 dominates Faculty Shield Competition Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!