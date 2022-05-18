Lincoln Academy Alumni Weekend Returns in June Submitted article May 18, 2022 at 10:59 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA 50th Class Reunions to Take Place This SummerWiscasset High Alumni Plan 117th Annual BanquetWiscasset High School Alumni Banquet Coming UpAlumni Classes Compete to Raise Funds for LALA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical Center Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!