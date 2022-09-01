Lincoln Academy Bus Routes September 1, 2022 at 1:10 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLincoln Academy Bus RoutesLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical Center2018-2019 GSB Bus ScheduleGreat Salt Bay Community School Bus Times 2017-2018Upcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust Events Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!