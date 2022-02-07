Lincoln Academy Hosts In-Person Prospective Student Visits February 7, 2022 at 9:32 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Scheduling Starting Up For 2017-2018 School YearLincoln Academy Orients Class of 2024LA to Host Eighth Grade and Prospective Student Open HouseLincoln Academy to Host 8th Grade Family NightLA to Host Eighth Grade Family Night Nov. 2 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!