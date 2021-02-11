Lincoln Academy Scheduling to Begin February 11, 2021 at 3:49 pm Lincoln AcademyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA Scheduling Starts Feb. 27LA Scheduling Starting Up For 2017-2018 School YearLA Course Scheduling to Begin Feb. 26Lincoln Academy Scheduling to BeginLA’s Page Shoots and Scores for Senior Class Gift Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!