Local Residents Named to Dean’s List February 22, 2022 at 11:26 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Students Named to Clark University Dean’s ListLocal Student Makes Lasell Dean’s ListRoger Williams Announces Dean’s ListWaldoboro Students Earn Grove City College HonorsNicholas Hill on President’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!