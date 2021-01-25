Local Student Makes Academic All-Conference Team January 25, 2021 at 9:18 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCarter on Becker Dean’s ListLocal Residents on Becker Dean’s ListCarter on Becker Dean’s ListEast Boothbay Student Named to the Becker College Dean’s ListEast Boothbay Native Graduates from Becker College Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!