Local Student Makes Bloomsburg Dean’s List January 12, 2022 at 4:08 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Student on Dean’s ListDamariscotta Student Makes Dean’s ListWood on Widener Dean’s ListWood on Widener Dean’s ListRockwood on Bloomsburg Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!