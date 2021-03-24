Local Student Wins National Honors for Creative Writing March 24, 2021 at 8:20 am Chewonki Elementary and Middle SchoolYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesStudents’ Writing Receives RecognitionCTL Students Win Scholastic Writing AwardsMVHS Students Recognized For Outstanding WritingLA Seniors get Certificates from Bath Regional Career and Technical CenterCounty Students Win Scholastic Writing Awards Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!