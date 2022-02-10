Local Students Earn Academic Honors from Husson February 10, 2022 at 12:33 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHusson University Announces Fall Dean’s ListHusson University President’s ListHusson University Dean’s ListBristol Students Make Honors ListHusson University Announces Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!